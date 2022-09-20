BJP's woman worker threatened with 'Kanhaiya Lal-like' beheading, letter says will 'chop in 56 pieces'

Police (File)

In Rajasthan's Alwar, a woman linked to the BJP Mahila Morcha has received a letter threatening to behead her like the murdered Udaipur tailor, Kanhaiya Lal Teli. The letter was apparently sent due to her social media posts on the Gyanvapi mosque case.

The woman, identified as Charul Agarwal, wrote a social media post on September 13. On Monday morning, she received the letter enclosed ina an envelope. The letter read she would meet the fate of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor beheaded by two men for supporting the now suspended BJP spokesperson during the Prophet Muhammad row.

The further read: 'The Gyanvapi mosque is ours and it will remain so. You will also meet the fate of Kanhaiya Lal."

The letter warned her against writing social media posts on the matter.

The miscreants warned her of murdering her on September 25 and that she would be chopped into 56 pieces, as per Dainik Jagran.

The police are investigating the case.

"A woman in Alwar received a threat letter over her social media post on the Gyanvapi case. She is associated with BJP. She received a letter in which it was written that she will be beheaded. A case has been registered in the matter and CCTV forages are being checked," the SHO of a local police station told ANI.

Last week, Varanasi Court dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound. The petition was filed by five women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is located close to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Kanhaiya Lal's attackers posed as his customers and chopped his head on camera. They later made the video viral.

Nupur Sharma had made an objectionable remark against the Prophet during a debate on the Gyanvapi row. Her remark triggered an international row with several Muslim countries demanding action against her. The Central government was suspended from the ruling party after describing her as a fringe element.

Sharma had claimed she received death threats on social media.