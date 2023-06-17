Search icon
No life lost during cyclone Biparjoy, power to be restored in affected area by June 20: Amit Shah after visiting Kutch

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau in Gujarat on Thursday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in Kutch and Saurashtra regions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 08:53 PM IST

No life lost during cyclone Biparjoy, power to be restored in affected area by June 20: Amit Shah after visiting Kutch (photo: ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that it was a major achievement of the Gujarat government that nobody died on account of cyclone Biparjoy which made landfall on the Kutch coast with a wind speed of 140 kmph.

Electricity will be restored in the affected areas by June 20, he said during a visit to Bhuj, the headquarters of Kutch district. The state government will soon carry out a survey of damage to crops, horticulture and boats and announce a relief package, he told reporters.

The state and Union governments worked together successfully to face the cyclone, Shah said. Not only human deaths were avoided but the number of injured persons was just 47 while only 234 cattle died, he added. Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau on Thursday evening, leaving a trail of destruction in Kutch and Saurashtra regions.

