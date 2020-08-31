No genuine citizen will be left out in NRC: Assam Govt

Assam Government has once again reiterated that no genuine citizen will be left out of the National Register of Citizens, NRC list. Replying to a question on the first day of the four-day Assam Assembly Session on Monday, Industry and Commerce Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary added that no illegal persons would be included in the NRC list.

Assam is going to polls early next year and the NRC list could be a big issue this time again in the elections. Potwary said that the state government has already made its stand very clear on the issue.

Patowary said that the State Government favored 20 percent verification of the NRC list in the districts neighboring Bangladesh and 10 percent verification in other districts. He said that the State Government is committed to fulfilling all the clauses of the Assam Accord.

Despite a section of people opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act, not a single Bangladeshi minority citizen came to any of the 26 thousand villages in Assam, claimed Potwary speaking on the floor of the house.

Almost 1.9 million out of 33 million applicants were excluded from the final NRC draft published on August 31, 2019, triggering a huge protest. The excluded were given a 120-day window to appeal for inclusion according to the procedures framed under the supervision of the Supreme Court of India.