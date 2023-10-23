No case of medical negligence if complications unrelated to procedure: SC

Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on lighting

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Enjoy discounts on curtains

Amazon Great Indian Festive Season 2023: Hurry and unlock amazing deals on fans

PCB dismisses reports of players rift amid Pakistan's substandard performance in World Cup 2023

Vikas Bahl says he had constant self-doubt while making Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath: 'I felt kyun ye panga le liya'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on lighting

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Enjoy discounts on curtains

Amazon Great Indian Festive Season 2023: Hurry and unlock amazing deals on fans

Youngest bowlers to take a wicket in ODI World Cup

7 tips to reduce hair thinning

9 benefits of sunbathing in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

One Year Of Kohli's Masterclass: Relive The Moment When Virat Kohli Bashed Pakistan In Melbourne

Breaking news: Bishan Singh Bedi, former Indian captain and legendary spinner passes away

Israel-Hamas war: Who are the Bedouin Arabs supporting Israel against Hamas?

Vikas Bahl says he had constant self-doubt while making Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath: 'I felt kyun ye panga le liya'

Nani 31 titled Saripodha Sanivaaram: Nani looks menacing in first glimpse video of Vivek Athreya’s film

Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vohra, Arun Mashetty call Bigg Boss 17's concept biased: ‘Now celebs like Kangana...'

HomeIndia

India

No case of medical negligence if complications unrelated to procedure: SC

The court was hearing a woman whose husband died after suffering cardiac arrest. The woman has alleged that the hospital has not taken proper care of her husband from the time he was shifted to the Private room till he suffered a cardiac arrest.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court has recently said that to apply the principles of Res Ipsa Loquitur, it is necessary that a 'Res' is present to establish the allegation of medical negligence. Res Ipsa Loquitur is a Latin word that means "the thing speaks for itself".

A bench of justices AS Bopanna and Prashant Kumar Mishra's remark came while upholding a consumer commission order that did not give relief to a woman. The court noted that no case of negligence is made out if complications suffered by the patients are not related to the medical process.

"In so far as the applicability of principles of Res Ipsa Loquitur, in the fact and circumstances of the case, it is to bear in mind that the principles get attracted where circumstances strongly suggest partaking in negligent behaviour by the person against whom an accusation of negligence is made. For applying the principles of Res Ipsa Loquitur, it is necessary that a 'Res' is present to establish the allegation of negligence. Strong incriminating circumstantial or documentary evidence is required from application of the doctrine," the court said in its October 17 order.

The court was hearing a woman whose husband died after suffering cardiac arrest. The woman has alleged that the hospital has not taken proper care of her husband from the time he was shifted to the Private room till he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Aug 3 2010 held that the petitioner has not been able to establish by any cogent evidence or material on record that the heart attack suffered by the deceased had any connection with the operation in question or on account of lack of post-operative care.

The woman challenged the Consumer Commission order in the Supreme Court.

The appellant submitted that the deceased died due to cardiac arrest, albeit, admittedly, the deceased had no cardiac problems. The woman's lawyer further submitted that at the time of admission, the deceased was informed that after the surgery he would be shifted to the ICU.

However, he was shifted from the recovery room directly to a private room and not to the ICU, the appellant argued. Refuting the appellant's submission, the lawyer representing the Hospital submitted that the patient had made an excellent recovery after neurosurgery and there were no postoperative complications, therefore, he was shifted to the recovery room and thereafter to a private room.

"It is significant to notice that the patient did not have any history of diabetes or hypertension or any cardiac problem. Therefore, it was difficult for treating doctors including the duty doctor or the hospital to assume that the patient may suffer cardiac arrest moreover, the patient had also not complained of pain in any other part of the body except the neck region," the court noted.

"The case in handstands on a better footing aas much as there was no mistake in diagnosis or a negligent diagnosis by Respondent no. 2 (doctor). In the absence of the patient having any history of diabetes, hypertension, or cardiac problems, it is difficult to foresee a possible cardiac problem only because the patient had suffered pain in the neck region," the court said.

"For the foregoing, the Court is of the considered view that the appellant has failed to establish negligence on the part of Respondents in taking post-operative care and the findings in this regard recorded by the Commission does not suffer from any illegality or perversity," the court said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's attempts at being the next Sidharth Shukla expose his weak survival strategy | Opinion

Watch: Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India? Boney Kapoor shares 'work in progress' video, hints at sequel

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on lighting

World Cup 2023: Fifties from Pathum Nissanka, Samarawickrama guide Sri Lanka to 5-wicket win vs Netherlands

'I'll respond to this in english as...': Rahul Dravid on ICC's average pitch ratings for World Cup venues

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE