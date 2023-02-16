Search icon
Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot were planning to elope, accused killed Gurgaon woman for bad-mouthing parents: Report

Nikki Yadav Murder: Sahil's parents got a whiff of their plans and they started to exert pressure on him to return

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gehlot were live-in partners. (File)

Nikki Yadav and Sahil Gehlot met at a coaching center in 2019. Their friendship turned into love. They lived together for two years. However, when it came to getting married, Sahil went back on his promise. When the man's family members insisted on getting him married to another woman, Yadav resisted and pressured him to get married. On the day of his engagement, Sahil went to meet Nikki Yadav. They fought while the meeting after which Sahil throttled her with a data cable. There is more to this tragic story.

Sahil Gehlot got married the very next day. He had stashed the body into the fridge of his restaurant.

On February 9, Nikki got to know that Sahil had gotten engaged. They later met. They wanted to elope to Goa, reported Amar Ujala. When Sahil didn't get the tickets for Goa, they planned to elope to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. They first reached Anand Vihar and then reached Kashmere Gate.

Sahil's parents got a whiff of their plans and they started to exert pressure on him to return. When Sahil started to go back, Nikki fought with him. Nikki wanted to die with Sahil by suicide but he didn't agree.

When Nikki started to say bad words for his parents, he lost his cool and allegedly strangled her.

He drove 40 kilometers in Delhi with Nikki's body in the passenger seat.

The next day, he got married to the woman of his family's choosing. According to reports, he allegedly told the woman that he had murdered his girl friend that she should return to his parents' place. The woman returned before Sahil was arrested.

Nikki's father runs a garage in Gurgaon. He wants the death penalty for the accused.

