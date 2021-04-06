Night curfew in Delhi: Who requires e-pass, who doesn't and how to get e-pass

Amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday (April 6) imposed a seven-hour night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect. The national capital on Monday reported 3,548 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,79,962, while its test positivity rate stood at 5.54 per cent, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Who will require an e-pass?

Since the vaccination centres in Delhi will operate for 24 hours at all government-run hospitals in the national capital from Tuesday onwards, people travelling during curfew hours for COVID-19 vaccination will require s soft or hard copy of an e-pass which can be obtained from the website www.Delhi.Gov.In.

People travelling for essential services and essential workers are exempted but carrying an e-pass for travelling between 10pm-5am is mandatory.

Print or electronic media journalists need to get an e-pass for working during night curfew.

Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments, including grocery, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, medical equipment shops, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, private security agencies, telecom and Internet services, Information Technology and IT-enabled services, e-commerce of essential services, will be allowed on production of e-pass.

Employees of petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units, cold storage and warehousing services, manufacturing units of essential commodities will also be exempted on carrying e-pass.

Who won't require an e-pass?

Pregnant women and patients seeking treatment are exempted for travel during night curfew in Delhi.

Private doctors, nurses and paramedics are exempted but need to show their identity cards for travelling in the city during night curfew.

Passengers going to the airport and railway station need to show valid tickets for travelling at night.

Officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats, and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services will also be exempted.

Officials of district administration, pay and accounts office, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, disaster management and related services, NIC, NCC and municipal services, and all other essential services will also be exempted from the night curfew on the production of valid identity card.

How to get an e-pass in Delhi?

Visit https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/Enter all your detailsAfter filling the form you will receive a QR enabled exemption on the given mobile number or email-IDE-pass must be downloaded