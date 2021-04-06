Night curfew in Delhi from today: What's open, what's closed

The seven-hour night curfew in National Capital Delhi comes into force immediately and will continue till April 30.

The Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew with immediate effect amid a massive spike in the COVID-19 caseload. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) ordered a seven-hour curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue till April 30.

What is allowed, what is not:

People travelling during curfew hours for COVID-19 vaccination will require s soft or hard copy of an e-pass which can be obtained from the website www.Delhi.Gov.In.

All essential services will be allowed.

Those exempted from the night curfew include pregnant women, patients.

Those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets.

Officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats, and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services will also be exempted.

Officials of district administration, pay and accounts office, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, disaster management and related services, NIC, NCC and municipal services, and all other essential services will also be exempted from the night curfew on the production of valid identity card.

Private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, and other hospital services, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical and health services will be exempted, the order stated.

Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments, including grocery, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, medical equipment shops, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, private security agencies, mediapersons, telecom and Internet services, Information Technology and IT-enabled services, e-commerce of essential services, will be allowed on production of e-pass.

Employees of petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units, cold storage and warehousing services, manufacturing units of essential commodities will also be exempted on carrying e-pass.

Public transport such as Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses, autos and taxis will be allowed to ply within the stipulated time for transportation of only exempted categories of people during night curfew.

No restriction on inter-state and intra-state transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.