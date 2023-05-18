Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

New Noida to Faridabad in 18 minutes via 31-km-long expressway, full details

New Noida-Faridabad road: The company constructing the road has been asked to complete the expressway by 2024.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

New Noida to Faridabad in 18 minutes via 31-km-long expressway, full details
New Noida: This expressway will start at Ballabgarh and join the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Link Road. (Representational)

New Noida will be soon linked with Faridabad via a greenfield expressway. Due to this road, the distance between the Faridabad Industrial City and Noida International Airport, Chola will get reducted. Both the industrial cities will come nearer. It will also connect Faridabad, Noida International Airport and Delhi-Howrah Railway Line.

The Yamuna Authority has included 55 villages of Bulandshahr in order to join the Chola Industrial Area with Noida International Airport. The expressway will connect the Chola Railway Station with Noida International Airport. It will also connect with Faridabad's greenfield expressway. This means direct connectivity with the Chola area. 

The company constructing the road has been asked to complete the expressway by 2024. The process of land-acquisition has completed, reported Tricity.

The expressway will be 31 kilometers long. The people of Yamuna City will be able to reach Faridabad within 18 minutes. It will be a 6-lane road. It will later be expanded to eight lanes. Apco Infratech Private Limited has received Rs 1660.50 crore for this purpose. 

This expressway will start at Ballabgarh and join the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Link Road. It will culminate at Noida Airport. This will pass through Chandawali, Sotai, Shahpura, Fafooda, Chhaysa, Hirapur, Mohna, Baghpurkalan and Jhuppa. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.