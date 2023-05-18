New Noida to Faridabad in 18 minutes via 31-km-long expressway, full details

New Noida: This expressway will start at Ballabgarh and join the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Link Road. (Representational)

New Noida will be soon linked with Faridabad via a greenfield expressway. Due to this road, the distance between the Faridabad Industrial City and Noida International Airport, Chola will get reducted. Both the industrial cities will come nearer. It will also connect Faridabad, Noida International Airport and Delhi-Howrah Railway Line.

The Yamuna Authority has included 55 villages of Bulandshahr in order to join the Chola Industrial Area with Noida International Airport. The expressway will connect the Chola Railway Station with Noida International Airport. It will also connect with Faridabad's greenfield expressway. This means direct connectivity with the Chola area.

The company constructing the road has been asked to complete the expressway by 2024. The process of land-acquisition has completed, reported Tricity.

The expressway will be 31 kilometers long. The people of Yamuna City will be able to reach Faridabad within 18 minutes. It will be a 6-lane road. It will later be expanded to eight lanes. Apco Infratech Private Limited has received Rs 1660.50 crore for this purpose.

This expressway will start at Ballabgarh and join the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's Link Road. It will culminate at Noida Airport. This will pass through Chandawali, Sotai, Shahpura, Fafooda, Chhaysa, Hirapur, Mohna, Baghpurkalan and Jhuppa.