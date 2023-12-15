Headlines

'Never had any expectations...': Rajasthan Deputy CM-designate Prem Chand Bairwa

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony on Friday, Deputy CM-designate Prem Chand Bairwa offered prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh temple in Jaipur.

Dec 15, 2023

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister-designate Prem Chand Bairwa on Friday said that he never had any expectations that the BJP would give him a ticket to contest elections, adding that he would honestly work for the state.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony on Friday, Deputy CM-designate Prem Chand Bairwa offered prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh temple in Jaipur.

Speaking to ANI, Prem Chand Bairwa said, "I never had any expectations for a ticket or for this post. Whatever responsibility the party gives me, I do it with full honesty."

Stating that Rajasthan has gone backwards under the Congress, Bairwa said, "Under Congress's rule in the last five years, Rajasthan has gone backwards. They have cheated the people of Rajasthan."

Prem Chand Bairwa, the sitting BJP MLA from the Dudu constituency in Rajasthan, secured victory in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election, defeating Congress candidate Babulal Nagar with a margin of 35,743 votes.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM designate Bhajanlal Sharma offered prayers at Govind Dev temple in Jaipur ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today.

Various eminent personalities and party leaders have arrived in Jaipur to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Spiritual leader Jagadguru Rambhadracharya arrived in Jaipur to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhajanlal Sharma as the new chief minister of Rajasthan.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant arrived at Jaipur airport to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhajanlal Sharma as the new chief minister of Rajasthan and extend his best wishes.

"I am confident that CM Bhajan Lal Sharma will fulfil PM Modi's guarantee," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Bhajanlal Sharma is a dedicated worker of the BJP and a deserving candidate.

"Today he is taking oath after being named the Rajasthan CM. I would congratulate him on embarking on this journey to a successful tenure. I'm also going to attend his oath-taking ceremony," Maurya said.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) designated Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, along with two Deputy Chief Ministers for the state.

The BJP has picked legislators Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as Deputy Chief Ministers.

In Rajasthan, the BJP registered victories on 115 seats, and the Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. 

