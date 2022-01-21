Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 125th birth anniversary: PM Modi to unveil statue at India Gate

Ahead of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a grand statue made of granite will be installed at India Gate in his remembrance.

At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ January 21, 2022

The unveiling of the statue will take place on January 23, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth Anniversary.