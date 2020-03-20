Nepal, Bhutan pitch in for Modi's proposed COVID-19 Fund for SAARC countries

Nepal and Bhutan have pitched in for the proposed COVID-19 Emergency Fund for SAARC countries, that was announced by India. Kathmandu has announced that 10 crore Nepalese rupees will be provided for the fund, while Bhutan has pitched USD 100,000 for it.

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli announced the following during his address regarding the COVID epidemic on Friday evening. He said, "I want to inform you that Nepal will contribute 10 crores Nepalese rupees in this fund set up with the objective to provide requisite help to the SAARC nations."

The Bhutan foreign office, in a statement, said, "The Royal Government of Bhutan has welcomed the establishment of the Emergency Fund and has decided to make an initial contribution of USD 100,000 (US Dollar One Hundred Thousand only)."

Recognising the urgent need for "collective efforts to combat such a crisis", Bhutan government said that it "would like to reassure its full support and cooperation to do everything possible in close collaboration with all Member States to overcome the COVID- 19 pandemics."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier on Sunday announced the formation of a fund during the SAARC video conference for a joint strategy to deal with the epidemic. India announced a contribution of USD 10 million.

The proposal of the video conference came from Modi last week via tweet and the video conference happened on Sunday. All SAARC leaders were present in the meet, except Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had sent a junior representative -- special advisor on Health Dr Zafar Mirza to represent him.