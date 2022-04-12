Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife hospitalised, to undergo surgery for stone removal

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Tuesday said his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu and the former Amritsar East MLA, has been “seriously ill” and hospitalised in Amritsar for surgery.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu tweeted on Tuesday, “Wife was seriously ill for the last two days, was hospitalised yesterday… will be operated (upon) today at Fortis Hospital… praying for a speedy recovery.”

Wife was seriously ill for the last two days , was hospitalised yesterday will be operated today at fortis Hospital praying for a speedy recovery April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the cricketer-turned-politician said, “She will undergo surgery for the removal of a stone.”

