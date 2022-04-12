Search icon
Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife hospitalised, to undergo surgery for stone removal

Navjot Singh Sidhu shared the information about his wife on Twitter.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Tuesday said his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu and the former Amritsar East MLA, has been “seriously ill” and hospitalised in Amritsar for surgery.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu tweeted on Tuesday, “Wife was seriously ill for the last two days, was hospitalised yesterday… will be operated (upon) today at Fortis Hospital… praying for a speedy recovery.”  

 

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the cricketer-turned-politician said, “She will undergo surgery for the removal of a stone.” 

