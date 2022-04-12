Deoghar Ropeway Accident: 10 more rescued, Jharkhand HC seeks answer from state govt

Officials said that 10 out of 15 tourists who remained trapped mid-air in cable cars connecting the Trikut Hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district for about 40 hours were rescued by Indian Air Force choppers that resumed rescue operations early on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, the Jharkhand High Court took Suo Motu Cognizance of the matter. The court of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad took Sup Moto Cognizance. Jharkhand HC has sought answers from the state government on the whole incident. The date of April 26, 2022, has been fixed for the hearing of the matter.

Some 50 people have been rescued so far from cable cars which were left dangling mid-air after a malfunction of the ropeway which saw trolley cars colliding on Sunday 4 pm. Two persons have died so far including one on Monday who fell to his death during a botched helicopter rescue attempt, while 12 persons who were injured are being treated in hospitals.

Rescue operations are on by the combined teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF, and district administration.

Bhajantri said rescue operations were started by the teams of the Air Force, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, and local administration early morning so that the remaining trapped people could be rescued.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced a high-level probe into the mishap and said the administration was keeping a close vigil on the rescue operation.

BJP vice-president and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das had accused the state government of being inactive, even after such a major accident, and claimed that ministers hailing from the region did not visit the site.

The area which boasts of the famous Trikutachal Mahadeva Temple and the hermitage of Sage Dayananda, Trikut Hills has several peaks, with the highest Peak at a height of 2,470 feet from the sea level and around about 1500 feet from the ground.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-meter long.