Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to Punjab politics: Here’s what he said after release from jail

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu after release from Patiala jail | Photo: ANI

Cricketer-turned politician and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu sent out strong messages to political rivals as he walked out of the Patiala prison on Saturday after nearly 10 months in jail. Sidhu had been serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case and was jailed since last May.

After his release from jail, Sidhu addressed several issues in his typical style, slamming the ruling BJP at the Centre as well as the CM Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab.

On democracy and Rahul Gandhi

"Today democracy is in chains, there is nothing like democracy today. Institutions have turned slaves and these have been made rubber 'ke gudde' (dolls),” Sidhu said. “Whenever dictatorship came in the country, a revolution came and today, I say the revolution's name is Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

“My friend what not you have said. What you do is 'nyarileela' and if someone else does then 'character dheela'. What kind of justice is this,” he asked.

‘Conspiracy being hatched to impose President’s Rule in Punjab’

Sidhu alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to impose President's Rule in Punjab. He said, “Punjab is the shield of this country, attempts are being made to break this shield. A conspiracy is going on to impose President's Rule in Punjab.”

“There is a minority rule in Punjab. Wherever the minority is in majority, the Centre hatches conspiracy (against it)” he added.

“If you weaken Punjab…”

Sidhu accused the BJP-led Centre of playing divisive politics to polarise votes where their “Hindutva agenda” does not work. First a law and order problem is created and then there is an attempt to control it and then they say, we have brought peace, Sidhu alleged.

“If you weaken Punjab, then you will become weak yourself. No government can become strong by weakening Punjab,” he said.

Sidhu hits out at AAP over Moosewala, Amritpal and free electricity

“I want to ask my younger brother Bhagwant Mann that you sold dreams by telling lies to people. You made people of Punjab a fool. You have been reduced to 'akhbari mukhmantri',” Sidhu said as he targeted Mann over ads in newspapers.

He slammed the AAP government over the death of Punjabi singer and Congress politician Sidhu Moosewala last year. When asked about the Amritpal Singh crackdown, Sidhu said he would comment on the law and order situation when he visits Moosewala's house.

He also hit out at Punjab CM Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of sacrilege. He accused Mann of raising debt to fulfil poll promises and burdening people with debt.

