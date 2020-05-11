National Technology Day 2020: History, significance, lesser-known facts

May 11th is observed as National Technology Day in India.

The National Technology Day marks the anniversary of the underground nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan's Pokhran.

On this day in 1998, India successfully conducted first of its five nuclear tests under the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India's history," Modi said in a series of tweets.

The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make, he said.

The prime minister said, "Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat coronavirus."

Modi said he hoped that the humankind will keep harnessing technology to create a healthier and better planet.

Lesser known facts about National Technology Day

The day also marks the flight of Hansa-3, India’s first indigenous aircraft, that was flown in Bengaluru when the nuclear tests were being organized in Rajasthan.

On May 11, 1998, the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) accomplished the last test-fire of the Trishul missile, which was then introduced into service by the Indian Air Force and Indian Army.

The National Technology Day celebrates major achievements which were considered a groundbreaking and important contribution of scientists and engineers in the field of science and technology.