National highway, expressway commuters to benefit from 600 WSAs, NHAI plans one at every 40-60 km, details

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has big plans for the benefit of commuters on current and upcoming national highways and expressways. The NHAI plans to develop over 600 WSAs or wayside amenities with the aim of once such establishment at every 40-60 km on highways and expressways.

The WSAs will improve the experience of highway travel. They will come up at 600 locations by FY 2024-25. The wayside amenities establishment will include facilities for Petrol Pump, Electric Vehicle Charging, Food Court, Retail Shops, Bank ATM, Children Play Area, Medical Clinic, Childcare room, Toilets with shower facility, Vehicle repair facility, Driver Dormitory, Village Hatt for promotion of local handicrafts etc, an official government release said.

160 WSAs are already awarded for development. Another 150 will be awarded next financial year. These include WSAs in greenfield stretches like Amritsar-Bathinda-Jamnagar Corridor, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

Bidding is open for 75 WSAs across multiple Brownfield and Greenfield Corridors across eight states. THese include 27 in Rajasthan, 18 in Madhya Pradesh, 9 in Jammu and Kashmir and 3 in Himachal Pradesh, as per the official release.

