National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi questioned by ED, daughter Priyanka accompanies here; Congress protests

Congress President Sonia Gandhi - File Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering probe in connection with the National Herald case. As she appeared before the agency, party MPs and CWC members “courted mass arrest” outside the AICC headquarters in a show of collective solidarity with her.

Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among the senior party leaders detained amid the protests by the party, which has called ED action a “political vendetta” by the Narendra Modi government.

The 75-year-old Congress leader arrived at the federal probe agency's headquarters located at Vidyut Lane flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi a little after noon, escorted by her 'Z+' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover.

She was accompanied by her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. While Rahul left the agency office some time later, Priyanka Gandhi has been allowed to stay in the building, away from the questioning room, so that in case of a health issue she can be with her mother and provide her medicines, officials said.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress has always been at the forefront of fighting against "tyranny" and Sonia Gandhi has stood strong against innumerable odds.

The party slammed the agency's action against its top leadership and called it a "political vendetta".

Congress leader Sachin Pilot told reporters outside the AICC office that the ED action was a "blatant misuse of probe agencies and this has to stop...They cannot muzzle opposition's voice."

"The case (Herald money laundering) has been created to demoralise the opposition. You can't declare people corrupt because you dislike them," the former Union minister and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said.

Another leader Pawan Khera said probe agencies will not be able to silence the Congress and they will continue to do their 'satyagraha' which is their right.

A number of party supporters protesting against the treatment meted to their party leader were rounded up by the police and paramilitary personnel from outside the ED and Congress office and bundled into buses.

The Congress chief is deposing on the third summons as she sought exemption on earlier dates of June 8 and June 23 owing to coronavirus infection. Her statement is being recorded by the agency under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and it will be also be taped in an audio-video mode.

The agency, according to sources, will give her an option to either write down or dictate her answers to an ED staffer over computer, who will be present along with the investigating officer of the case.

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Rahul Gandhi has been questioned by the agency in the case for over 50 hours in sessions spread across five days last month. Few years back, the ED had questioned Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra as part of its probe into two another money laundering investigations.

The move to question the Gandhis was initiated after the ED late last year registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income tax department probe against Young Indian on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders of Young Indian. Like her son, the Congress president too has 38 per cent shareholding.

Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with YI paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that AJL owed to the Congress.

In February last year, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis for their response on Swamy's plea, seeking to lead evidence in the matter before the trial court.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were questioned by the ED in this case in April.

The Congress party has maintained that there has been no wrongdoing and that Young Indian is a "not-for-profit" company established under section 25 of the Companies Act and hence there can be no question of money laundering.

It is understood that Rahul Gandhi, during his deposition before the ED, stuck to the position that there was no personal acquisition of assets by himself or his family as Young Indian was a "not-for-profit" company and that despite he being a majority shareholder various financial decisions taken to revive the National Herald newspaper was taken collectively by senior Congress party leaders.

The ED, sources said, wanted to understand how the loan was extended to AJL by the Congress party and if the provisions of the Companies Act and the anti-money laundering law were contravened in this AJL-Congress-Young Indian deal.

The ED says that assets worth about Rs 800 crore are "owned" by the AJL and it wants to know from the Gandhis how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets. A loan of Rs one crore taken by YI from a Kolkata-based company in February 2011 is also under the scanner of the ED.