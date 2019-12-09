Nagpur: 5-year-old girl killed after failed rape attempt, man arrested

A five-year-old girl was killed after an alleged rape attempt by a man in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday.

The 32-year-old accused was arrested and further investigation is underway.

More information about the accused was awaited.

People in the city held a protest on Monday after the news spread, ANI reported.

According to a PTI report, the five-year-old girl was found dead with her head smashed on an agriculture farm in Kalmeshwar area on Sunday.

She was missing since December 6.

"The body of the girl with a serious head injury was found in the agriculture farm on Sunday afternoon where she lived with her parents," police said.

It appeared that someone smashed her head with a stone, cops said.

While officials suspected rape, they were waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm the same.