MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: Know luxury cruise tour packages, how to book tickets online

MV Ganga Vilas cruise by Antara (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the longest cruise in the world – MV Ganga Vilas cruise – on Friday, January 13. The ultra-luxury cruise will offer a peak into some of the most serene and historic spots from where the Ganga river passes.

The MV Ganga Vilas Cruise will be making its first voyage soon, with a wide array of tour packages that can be selected by the passengers. The Ganga Vilas cruise will have a lot of beautiful and scenic destinations as it is set to pass through 27 different river systems.

According to the specifications of the luxury cruise, the MV Ganga Vilas will pass by as many as 50 tourist spots and cover a total distance of 3,200 kms between Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to Assam's Dibrugarh, passing by Bihar, West Bengal, and even Bangladesh.

While the ticket prices are steep, it offers a wide range of amenities and interesting tour packages for the passengers who are aboard the triple-decker Ganga Vilas cruise. The cruise will last for 51 days on its voyages, and here is all you need to know about the booking details.

MV Ganga Vilas cruise: Tour packages

Europe on the Ganges – 4 days

Temples, tigers, and treasures – 8 days

Secrets of Sunderbans – 5 days

River Sutra – 3 days

Incredible Benaras – 4 days

Amazon of the East – 4 days

Kolkata-Dhaka – 12 days

Kolkata-Benaras – 12 days

Kolkata-Murshidabad roundtrip – 8 days

MV Ganga Vilas cruise: How to book tickets online

The online option for ticket booking for the luxury Ganga Vilas cruise will be available to all potential passengers soon. The booking of the cruise tickets can be done online by visiting the official website of Antara Cruise, antaracruise.com.

Once on the website, scroll down on the homepage and click on the Antara Ganga Vilas option. You will be able to see the specifications of the cruise and several tour packages to choose from. Select your desired package and click on the “Book Tickets” option, when it’s made live.

