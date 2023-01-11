Ganga Vilas Cruise: Fare, route, how to book tickets and all you need to know

From ticket fare to travel duration, know all about the Ganga Vilas Cruise here | Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the journey of the Ganga Vilas Luxury Cruise. It is the world's longest river cruise and it will travel through 27 different river systems with 50 tourist spots covering a total distance of 3,200 kms between Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to Assam's Dibrugarh.

For those who want to explore this luxurious cruise, here is all you need to know about it.

Ganga Vilas Cruise: How to book tickets

The tickets for the triple-deck Ganga Vilas cruise will be available on the website of Antara Luxury River Cruises--antaracruises.com.

Ganga Vilas cruise: Ticket price

The average fare per person is about Rs 25,000 each night or $300, according to Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal. There will be no difference in the ticket price for Indians and foreigners. The whole 51-day trip will cost more than Rs 12.59 lakh or $1,53,000), the minister shared. Tickets for the Ganga Vilas cruise can be booked through the official website of Antara Luxury River Cruises.

Ganga Vilas cruise: Route

The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna, Kolkata Guwahati in India, and Dhaka in Bangladesh. The cruise will pass through three major rivers Ganga, Meghna, and Brahmaputra. The cruise will enter the Bhagirathi, Hooghly, Bidyavati, Malata, and Sundarbans river systems in Bengal. In Bangladesh, it will pass through Meghna, Padma, and Jamuna in Bangladesh and then enter the Brahmaputra in Assam.