Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person

See all details on the Ganga Vilas Cruise, the 'world's longest river cruise'.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 12, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

The longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas will be flagged off from the banks of the Ganga river in Varanasi on January 13 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. The cruise is set to travel 3,200 kms between UP to Assam through 27 different river systems in 51 days. 

Here is a peak inside the luxurious cruise:

1. Triple decker ship

Triple decker ship
1/5

The ship has three decks and 18 suites on board. It has the capacity to carry 36 tourists. 32 tourists from Switzerland have already signed up for the entire length of the journey, as per reports. (Photo: ANI)

 

2. How to book ticket

How to book ticket
2/5

The tickets for the Ganga Vilas Cruise can be booked from the website of Antara Luxury River Cruises. (Photo: ANI)

 

3. To cover 50 tourist spots

To cover 50 tourist spots
3/5

The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna, Kolkata Guwahati in India, and Dhaka in Bangladesh. 

 

4. Ticket prices

Ticket prices
4/5

The average price of the tickets to the cruise per night for each person is Rs 25,000 or $300. There is no difference in the ticket prices for Indians and foreigners. The whole trip of 51 days will cost more than Rs 12.59 lakhs or $1,53,000. 

 

5. River systems to be covered

River systems to be covered
5/5

The cruise will pass through three major rivers Ganga, Meghna, and Brahmaputra. The cruise will enter the Bhagirathi, Hooghly, Bidyavati, Malata, and Sundarbans river systems in Bengal. In Bangladesh, it will pass through Meghna, Padma, and Jamuna in Bangladesh and then enter the Brahmaputra in Assam. (Photo: ANI)

 

