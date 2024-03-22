Twitter
Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS polls, past results, check all updates

The parliamentary constituency of Muzaffarnagar comprises five assembly seats in total. Budhana, Charthawal, Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, and Sardhana are the assembly seats.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 01:34 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh city of Muzaffarnagar has made headlines for various reasons. This is the district headquarters as well as the district. This location will host the Lok Sabha 2024 voting on April 19. The total number of voters in this area in 2019 was 1698003, of which 776613 were female and 921279 were male.

In the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat, voters chose Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party, as candidate in 2019. There were 573780 votes cast for Sanjay Balyan. Ajit Singh, the now-deceased leader of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, was Balyan's closest opponent in this race. Following that, Ajit Singh was defeated by 6,526 votes. 5267254 votes were cast in favour of him.

The parliamentary constituency of Muzaffarnagar comprises five assembly seats in total. Budhana, Charthawal, Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, and Sardhana are the assembly seats. There is a Muslim majority in this parliamentary constituency. There are about 5 lakh Muslims in this area.

Only 4 lakh 80 thousand people belong to the Thakur, Gurjan, Tyagi, Brahmin, Pal, Sunar, and other communities. There are approximately 20,000 Saini, 1.5 lakh Jats, 2 lakh Dalits, and roughly 30,000 Kashyap and Saini combined in this parliamentary constituency.

