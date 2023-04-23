Murder, ISI connection, kidnapping, assault: List of charges against fugitive Amritpal Singh

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh, chief of “Waris Punjab De” surrendered on Sunday morning to Punjab Police from the Moga district after a month-long chase. Amritpal was reportedly detained in the Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sant Khalsa in Moga's Rode village, which is also the hometown of dead terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Amritpal Singh has been active in Punjab for a number of years and is frequently accompanied by armed supporters, whom the government accuses of being Khalistani-Pakistan agents. He is known as "Bhindranwale 2.0" by his supporters and declares to be a student of the terrorist and Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

What are the charges and cases against Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal Singh faces over half-a-dozen charges against him which include murder, abduction and extortion. Amritpal was arrested in accordance with the strict National Security Act (NSA).

Amritpal Singh's most recent accusation was brought against him under the Arms Act following the discovery of an arsenal of guns among his assistants. He has reportedly kept in touch with a number of terrorist organisations with international headquarters and Pakistan's ISI intelligence agency, news agency PTI reported.

Amritpal is said to have played a big role in the growth of the Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda, who lives in the UK and is believed to be connected to him. He is charged with enlisting young people from drug treatment centres to create a "private militia" and take part in violent protests. According to reports, the rehab centres were used as storage sites for illegally smuggled weapons from Pakistan.

On February 16, the first case against Amritpal was filed for kidnapping and assault. He was then charged with attempted murder after he and his supporters assaulted the Ajnala police station complex on February 23 and injured a number of officers while they attempted to release a supporter named Lovepreet Singh Toofan who was arrested for abduction.

On March 18, at the Mehatpur police station, Amritpal was charged with reckless or careless driving and disobeying a public servant's order after it was claimed that while he was on the run from the law, his car hit multiple vehicles, including a police vehicle.

On March 19, Amritpal and other others were detained in two incidents. The Amritsar Rural Police filed a charge under the Arms Act against Amritpal and others after discovering weapons among those apprehended as part of the operation who were connected to Waris Punjab De. The same day, he was booked at the Khilchian police station for charges of reckless driving, criminal intimidation, and interfering with a public servant's performance of their duties.

