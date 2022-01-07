Local Train Alert! Mumbaikars to witness 36-hours long mega-block on these dates

Along with night curfews and mini lockdowns, now Mumbaikars will also have to face a 36-hour long mega-block from January 8 to January 10.

The mega-block will take place on Mumbai's Central Railway route due to the work of the 5th and 6th lines at Thane- Diva stations. All local train services will be affected by this.

During the mega-block, the newly laid tracks between Thane and Vitava Road under Bridge will be cut and connected to the existing Down and Up slow lines. The process of insertion and commissioning of crossovers, turnouts, derailing switches in connection with the yard remodelling and alteration in interlocking arrangements will also be carried out during the mega-block period at Thana and Kalva.

Here are some Express trains that will be cancelled during the mega-block:

- 12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express

- 12140Nagpur-Mumbai Sevagram Express

- 17611 Nanded – Mumbai Rajyrani Express

- 11007/11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

- 12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

- 12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

- 11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

- 12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

- 12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

- 12139 Mumbai – Nagpur Sewagram Express

- 11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

- 17612 Mumbai-NandedRajyarani Express