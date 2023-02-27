Mumbai: Manhunt launched to trace 'Pakistan-trained' man after NIA alerts police | File Photo

Mumbai Police are on alert and launched a search to trace a man "trained in Pakistan" after they were alerted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) about his movement in the city, officials said on Monday.

"Mumbai Police are searching for a dangerous man after an email was received from the city unit of NIA about his suspicious movements," an official said.

He said the email was received on Sunday afternoon, following which all agencies are put on alert.

The NIA communication identifies the suspect as Sarfaraz Memon who has entered Mumbai, the official said, adding that as Memon hails from Madhya Pradesh, the police in that state are also alerted.

"While informing about the suspect, NIA officials also shared details like an Aadhaar card, a driving licence and a passport. As per information received, the suspect has received training in China, Hong Kong, and Pakistan," the police official said.

A senior Mumbai Police officer confirmed that the mail was received and a search is on for the man.

