Mumbai: Four boys feared drowned at Juhu beach, search operations underway

Four boys, aged between 12 to 16 years, are feared drowned after they ventured into the rough sea at Juhu in Mumbai on Monday while their friend has been rescued.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

Boys feared drowned at Juhu | Photo: PTI

Four boys, aged between 12 to 16 years, are feared drowned after they ventured into the rough sea at Juhu in Mumbai on Monday while their friend has been rescued, officials said. A civic official said a Navy chopper has been launched at 8:20 pm and a search operation is in progress. A defence spokesperson said diving teams are on standby but they are not being deployed now due to adverse sea conditions.

The incident occurred at Juhu Koliwada in the western suburbs, where a group of five boys, in the age group of 12 to 16 years, ventured into the sea around 5.30 pm, he said.

Authorities have already warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions ahead of the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy' on the Gujarat coast on June 15.

Civic authorities had initially received information that six people had entered the Arabian Sea at Juhu, but later it was confirmed that the group comprised five boys, the official said. The boys had walked half a kilometre from the seashore when they started drowning, he said.

"One of the boys was rescued by a fisherman before the fire brigade arrived at the scene, while four others are still missing and a search operation is underway for them," the official said. The fire brigade, police, staff of Mumbai civic body and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene, he said.

Fire Brigade personnel are facing difficulty in the search operation because of high tide, the official said, adding that divers from the Navy and Coast Guard have also been requested to join the operation. He said the boys are residents of the Vakola area in suburban Santacruz.

The missing boys are identified as Jay Roshan Tajbariya (15), Manish Yogesh Oganiya (12), Shubham Yogesh Oganiya (15) and Dharmesh Valji Faujiya (16), the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

