Mumbai: Coolie hands over Amitabh Bachchan aide's Rs 1.4 Lakh phone to cops, gets praised

Dashrath Daund has been working as a coolie at Dadar station for almost 30 years and earns no more than Rs 300 per day. Despite his meager income, the 62-year-old coolie recently displayed a remarkable act of honesty when he turned in a high-end phone that he found in the seating area of the station to the Government Railway Police (GRP) chowky. This move was commended by the police and earned him a reward from the owner of the phone.

The phone, which was worth Rs 1.4 lakh, belonged to Deepak Sawant, the trusted make-up artist of actor Amitabh Bachchan. Daund has been offered a cash prize of Rs 1,000 for finding out the phone by Sawant.

Daund found the phone around 11:40 pm on Monday while he was carrying passengers' luggage into long-distance trains on platform number 4 of Dadar. He noticed the phone lying in a seating area and picked it up. He asked the passengers seated nearby whether it belonged to them, but they all said it did not. He immediately went to the Dadar GRP chowky and turned in the phone.

The coolie mentioned that he is not well-versed with gadgets and never keeps anyone else's belongings with him. Daund went off to sleep right after handing over the phone to the cops. Sometime later, the cops called him up and informed him that they had tracked down the owner of the handset.

The police department and the Sawants were full of praise for Daund's honesty. This act of honesty not only showcases the moral character of the coolie but also sets an example for others to follow. Daund's selfless act is a reminder that honesty and integrity are still valued in society and can lead to rewards beyond material gains.

