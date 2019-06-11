Headlines

Mumbai: 2 children die of electrocution as first rains of the season hit city

The children accidentally touched an iron staircase that had become loaded with current due to a bunch of electric wires that passed by it.

Amit Tripathi

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 08:55 AM IST

Two children, identified as Rishabh Tiwari (10) and Tushar Jha (11), died of electrocution late last night at Vimladevi Chawl in Mumbai's Kandivali East after coming in contact with a live wire as the rest of the city celebrated the first rains of the season.

The youngsters, despite repeated warnings by their parents, ran outside onto the streets late at night to enjoy the showers. While returning to their homes through narrow alleyways, the children accidentally touched an iron staircase that had become loaded with current due to a bunch of electric wires that passed by it.

Both of them were lethally electrocuted. A young girl who was accompanying them tried to help, but unable to do so, she ran back home to inform the parents of the children.

Rishabh and Tushar were rushed to the hospital, but they hadn't any more time. According to Dr Lekharaj, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Shatabdi Hospital, both boys were brought dead to the hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

After the incident, chaos ensued in the locality. The police reached the location and lodged a case of accidental death regarding the incident.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

