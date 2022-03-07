Mukul Arya, Indian envoy to Palestine, found dead in embassy

India’s Representative at Ramallah, Mukul Arya, was found dead inside the Indian embassy in Palestine, local media reported on Sunday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that expressed deep shock over the passing away of Mukul Arya.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Jaishankar tweeted.

Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya.



He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.

Om Shanti. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 6, 2022

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the Indian ambassador died at his workplace in Ramallah. They have established contacts with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to complete the arrangements for transporting the body to India. The cause of death of the Indian officer has not been revealed yet.

Further, the top leadership in Palestine also expressed grief and shock at the death of Arya at the workplace. In an official statement, the Palestine Foreign Ministry said that they received the news of the death of Ambassador Arya with "great astonishment and shock."

In an official statement, the Ministry said, "As soon as this painful news arrived, immediate instructions were issued from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh to all the security, police and public authorities, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to immediately move to the place of residence of the Indian ambassador to closely monitor the case of death."

This is a developing story and more news regarding the incident is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)