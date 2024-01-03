MP collector who questioned 'aukat' of driver transferred, CM Mohan Yadav says won’t tolerate such language

Narsinghpur's collector Riju Bafna has been made the new collector of Shajapur.

A day after a video of a district collector in Madhya Pradesh surfaced asking 'aukat' (status) of a driver amid a protest by truckers, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has transferred him. IAS Kishor Kanyal was serving as the district collector of Shajapur. CM Yadav said such type of language will not be tolerated under his government. The state government on Wednesday issued an order shifting Kanyal to the post of state deputy secretary. Narsinghpur's collector Riju Bafna has been made the new collector of Shajapur.

Reacting to the episode, CM Yadav said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we work for the uplift of the poor. No matter how big an officer is, he should respect the work and feelings of the poor. As a human being, this kind of language will not be tolerated under our government." Yadav said he himself is the son of a labourer.

"I believe that officers who speak such language don't deserve to be in the field posting. I expect that the officer posted there (as Shajapur collector) will keep a check on such behaviour. I am pained by this," the CM said. On Tuesday, Kanyal lost his cool during a meeting with representatives of a drivers' union. He later expressed regret if anyone was hurt by his words.

A video clip showed the collector asking drivers and others not to take the law into their own hands when a representative of divers asked him to talk nicely. Kanyal got angry and asked the person concerned, "Kya karoge tum, kya aukat hai tumhari?" The man replied saying they are fighting this battle for the very reason that they don't have any "aukat" (social standing). A policeman then whisked away the man from the spot.

(With inputs from PTI)