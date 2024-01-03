Massive fire breaks out at flyover in Ludhiana after oil tanker hits divider, video surfaces

A massive fire broke out at a flyover after an oil tanker hit a divider and overturned near the Khanna area in Punjab's Ludhiana on Wednesday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. The truck was completely damaged in the accident but the driver and cleaner had a narrow escape, police said. A video of the incident surfaced on social media, wherein flames and thick black smoke could be seen from a considerable distance from the accident spot.

According to Khanna Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Sharma, the oil tanker was going to a filling station at Mandi Gobindgarh from Jalandhar. When it reached the Khanna bus stand flyover, its tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The tanker then hit the divider and flipped to the side and caught fire, the officer said.