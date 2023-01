Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat (file photo)

A Moscow-Goa chartered flight has been diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat after Goa ATC received a bomb threat, ANI reported. All 244 passengers on the flight have been de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm, Jamnagar Airport Director.

The aircraft is under isolation bay, further investigation is underway.

