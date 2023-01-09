Search icon
Delhi Metro: Alert CISF personnel saves woman from falling on track, incident caught on camera

Delhi Metro: The incident took place at the Arthala Metro Station.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

Delhi Metro: Alert CISF personnel saves woman from falling on track, incident caught on camera (Photo: Twitter/CISF)

Delhi Metro: A CISF personnel saved the life of a woman who was reportedly standing `close` to the edge of the track at a metro station, Central Industrial Security Force said. The incident took place at the Arthala Metro Station on Saturday evening, January 7.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera at the metro station. CISF in its statement said that Inspector Sanjeev Kumar acted swiftly and pulled the woman to save her from the speeding metro.

The central force has also shared the video of a near-fatal accident on its Twitter page. In the video, a CISF personnel can be seen pulling away the woman at the last moment towards the platform.

"In the meantime, a metro train heading towards Rithala was approaching the platform. Inspector Sharma tried to warn the woman, but due to close proximity to the approaching train and ensuing noise, she could not listen to the warning," CISF statement said.

"He swiftly acted and pulled the woman away from the edge of the tracks towards the platform to save her," read the CISF statement. The CISF Personnel asked the woman passenger for any assistance after saving her life.

"The passenger thanked the CISF inspector for saving her life and boarded the metro," It added. The Rithala Metro Station is a terminal station of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro.

(With inputs from ANI) 

