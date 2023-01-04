Delhi Metro: Subway connectivity IGI Terminal 1 to domestic airport metro station on Magenta Line opened for public.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has opened a pedestrian subway at the IGI Airport terminal 1. The 130-metre-long subway provides connectivity between DMRC's Magenta Line metro station and the airport arrival area.

Each entry and exit of the subway has two escalators and two lifts each along with a staircase. The lifts which have been installed in the subway for passenger movement are more spacious than the general lifts installed in the Metro system and have a capacity of carrying about 26 people.

A 130-meter-long underground pedestrian subway providing connectivity bw Terminal 1-IGI Domestic Airport Metro Station of Magenta Line Arrival Terminal of Domestic Airport Terminal 1 of IGI Airport, was opened for the public today in the presence of Sh. Vikas Kumar, MD/DMRC.

The subway has also been decorated with attractive artwork to depict the rich heritage of the region, the DMRC said.

According to officials of DMRC, the underground pedestrian subway was opened for public in the presence of DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar.

