Months after reinstatement in IAS, Shah Faesal withdraws plea in Supreme Court challenging Article 370 abrogation

The move comes months after Faesal was reinstated in the IAS in April this year and appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:05 PM IST

Shah Faesal - File Photo

Months after being taken back in the Indian Administrative Service, IAS officer Shah Faesal on Tuesday withdrew his petition from the Supreme Court challenging the Presidential order to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Faesal was among the 23 petitioners who had challenged the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370. 

The move comes months after Faesal was reinstated in the IAS in April this year and appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture. 

