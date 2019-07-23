Monsoon session likely to be extended by 10 days: Amit Shah tells BJP MPs

he ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament could be extended for 10 days, Home Minister Amit Shah informed lawmakers during the BJP's Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday.The meeting was held at the Library Building, ahead of the day's proceedings.

Apart from the BJP president, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi also told MPs about the likely extension of the session. Among those in attendance were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, to name a few.

After the previous meeting held last week, Joshi had said the Prime Minister reiterated that attendance is compulsory in the House and there is no exception to this. He had also asked lawmakers to ensure that the government schemes reach people. "There are complaints that ministers remain absent during their roster duties. Prime Minister asked for their names by the evening and said that serious cognizance will be taken," a senior BJP parliamentarian, who was present in the meeting, had told ANI on the condition of anonymity.