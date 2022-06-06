Money laundering case: Early morning ED raid at minister Satyendar Jain's residence

(Image Source: ANI/IANS)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday morning, raided the residence of Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain, arrested in the money laundering case. According to ED sources, the team of Central Investigation Agency is still raiding the residence of Satyendra Jain and many other locations.

Satyendar Jain is in ED custody till June 9, in connection with hawala transactions involving a Kolkata-based company. The ED team is undergoing search operation inside the residence of Satyendra Jain. Earlier, the Delhi High Court stayed the trial court's order allowing the presence of a lawyer during the interrogation of Minister Satyendar Jain.

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 in a case of money laundering. The judge had on June 3 reserved his order on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging the direction. The judge said that since there is no FIR or complaint registered against the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

In such a situation, he cannot claim the right of the presence of his lawyer during the recording of his statement. The court said that if the statement is videographed and audio recording is done, it will remove the apprehension of any coercion or threat. The stay order has been issued on a plea by the ED, which challenged the May 31 order of the trial court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted searches at the residence of Delhi's Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.



The trial court had allowed the presence of a lawyer, at a distance, during the custodial interrogation of Satyendra Jain from May 31 to June 9. The court listed the matter for next hearing on August 24. Satyendar Jain was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and on May 31, the trial court sent him to ED custody till June 9.

What is the case against him

Satyendar Jain has been arrested under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED case is based on a CBI FIR where he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The arrest is based on an investigation that dates back to 2015-16. The ED alleged that Satyendar Jain was involved in hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm.

As per the ED chargesheet, the investigation revealed that in 2015-16, when Jain was working in the central public works department, four firms beneficially owned and controlled by him received 'accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through hawala route'.

Accommodation entries is a term used for hawala transfers.