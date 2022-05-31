What is the alleged hawala case in which ED arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

(Image Source: IANS/File)

In a sudden move, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a money laundering case related to a Kolkata-based company. ED found in the investigation that during 2015-16, companies profitably owned and controlled by Satyendar Jain received Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies.

This was in lieu of cash transfer through hawala to Kolkata based entry operators. In April, ED said that it provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd and Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain.

Incidentally, Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain are related to the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The ED mentioned that this amount was used for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case against the AAP leader stems from the FIR registered by the CBI in August 2017 against him and others for possessing disproportionate assets. Last month, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Satyendar Jain's family and companies in connection with the money laundering probe.

Satyendar Jain is the Minister of Health, Power, Home, PWD, Industries, Urban Development, Flood, Irrigation and Water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. In 2018, the ED had also questioned AAP MLA from Shakur Basti in connection with the case. Then the ED in a statement said that it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of the property.