‘BJP hatched fake arrest of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’: AAP’s Sanjay Singh hits out at Centre

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 in relation to a money laundering case, and the party has alleged that the case is “fake”.

AAP minister Sanjay Singh held a press conference shortly after Jain’s arrest, alleging that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had planned a “fake” arrest of the Delhi health minister since the CBI had already given Jain a clean chit in the 8-year-old case.

As per news agency ANI, Sanjay Singh said, “Satyendar Jain has been arrested in a fake case, an 8-year-old case in connection with which he appeared before ED seven times. CBI had given a clean chit to him. BJP could not fathom that Jain was made Himachal Pradesh in charge, so they hatched this fake arrest.”

During the press conference, Singh further talked about the case against Satyendar Jain, “This case highlights the misuse of probe agencies...Soon he (Satyendar Jain) will be out as it's a baseless case...BJP is losing Himachal Pradesh polls.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday evening, had arrested Satyendar Jain, who is a part of the Delhi cabinet, in connection with an ongoing money laundering case being investigated against him. The AAP government has since been launching attacks on the BJP, alleging that it’s a part of a political vendetta.

The ED arrested Jain in connection with a case of hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, according to officials. The ED further said that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore owned by Jain and his family have been attacked in the money laundering case against him.

The ED had opened a money-laundering probe on the basis of the CBI FIR and registered a case against Jain and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC sections. Jain was questioned by the ED back in 2018 in connection with money laundering allegations.

Satyendar Jain holds multiple portfolios under the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi cabinet. He is the Minister of Health, Home, Power, PWD, Industries, Urban Development and Flood, and Irrigation and Water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government. He is an MLA from Shakurbasti.

