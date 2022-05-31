Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

File photo

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till June 9.

The central agency had arrested the minister on Monday evening in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

ED has alleged that the minister in the Delhi government was involved in hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm in 2015-16.

The central agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.

Besides, Home and Health, Jain holds portfolios of Power, PWD, Industries, Urban Development and Flood and Irrigation and Water in the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government.

On August 25, 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed an FIR against Jain in a money laundering case.

The ED had registered a criminal case against the AAP leader based on this FIR in which it had been alleged that Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder.