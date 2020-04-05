Modi calls up former presidents, PMs, pol party leaders to discuss coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called up former presidents and prime ministers to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis.

Modi spoke to former President Pranab Mukherjee and his predecessor Pratibha Patil and discussed issues related to COVID-19. He also called up former prime ministers- Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda - to discuss the issues.

The Prime Minister also spoke to leaders of various political parties including Congress president Sonia Gandhi; Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh and Yadav and party chief Akhilesh Yadav; TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik and TRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao. He also spoke to DMK president MK Stalin and Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.

Earlier on Saturday, the government said Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties through video conferencing on April 8 at 11 AM to discuss ways to amplify the fight against the virus.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of political parties (who have more than five MPs in Parliament) through video conferencing on April 8 at 11 am," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a release.

Earlier, Congress had suggested that the central government should hold an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis created by COVID-19.

So far, 3374 coronavirus cases have been reported in India. While 77 have lost their lives due to COVID-19, 266 have been discharged after treatment.