MnM Talkies' shows receive multiple accolades at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023

India’s leading audio production company MnM Talkies has won three awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023. The event was organised by radioandmusic.com on 24th January 2023 at Chillin Kitchen & Bar, Andheri West and was attended by many renowned people from the world of audio. The India Audio Summit & Awards celebrated the power of audio as a medium, and to commemorate the occasion, a panel discussion was held with some of the industry's pioneers, including Mantra (the founder and director of MnM Talkies).

While three MnM Talkies productions (Spotify Original ‘Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasan’, Audible Original ‘Aakhri Sawaal’, and MnM Original ‘Phir Teri Kahani- A Love Story Podcast’) won awards in different categories, four more shows (Spotify Original- ‘I Hear You’, Audible Original ‘Mine & Yours’, and MnM Original ‘Kahaniyon Ka Mantra’) were nominated.

MnM Talkies has grown in popularity for award-winning Spotify and Audible Original shows such as ‘Bhaskar Bose’, ‘Aakhri Sawaal’, ‘Commander Karan Saxena’, ‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh’, ‘I Hear You’, ‘Darr Ka Raaz’, ‘Virus 62’, ‘Kaali Awaazein’, and others in the past 4 years. However, it was an especially proud moment for Mantra and his entire team to have MnM Originals 'Phir Teri Kahani' and 'Kahaniyon Ka Mantra' making it to being awarded the Best Popular show and Best Show Host nomination, respectively.

Here is a list of Awards won by MnM Talkies at the India Audio Summit & Awards 2023:

Best Sex & Relationship Podcast/ Audio Streaming- Most Popular Regional Show (Winner): Phir Teri Kahani, A Love Story Podcast (An MnM Original)

Best Sex & Relationship Podcast/ Audio Streaming- Best Show Host (Winner): Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasan (A Spotify Original)

Crime Drama- Best Show Produced (Winner): Aakhri Sawaal, Interviews Before Execution (An Audible Original)

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)