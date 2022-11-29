Minor earthquake of 2.5 magnitude hits Delhi, tremors felt in some parts

File Photo

A minor earthquake hit the national capital on Tuesday (November 29, 2022). The earthquake was of magnitude 2.5. The epicentre was 8 kilometres to the west of New Delhi at a depth of 5 kms, National Center for Seismology said. Earthquake tremors were felt across the city.

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.5, Occurred on 29-11-2022, 21:30:10 IST, Lat: 28.61 & Long: 77.12, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 8km W of New Delhi, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yX8dmXeqi4@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/VEJ02OFIFt — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 29, 2022

The minor quake comes a couple of weeks after significant earthquake tremors were felt across the NCR region in Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram and other areas on November 12. Tremors were also felt in parts of Uttar Pradesh and some other states at the time.

The intensity of the earthquake was measured 5.4 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was in Nepal, 212 kilometres to the southeast of Joshimath town of Uttarakhand at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The tremors were not as prominent on Tuesday night but were still felt by people in some parts across the national capital.

