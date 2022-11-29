Search icon
Minor earthquake of 2.5 magnitude hits Delhi, tremors felt in some parts

The earthquake was of magnitude 2.5. The epicentre was 8 kilometres to the west of New Delhi at a depth of 5 kms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

A minor earthquake hit the national capital on Tuesday (November 29, 2022). The earthquake was of magnitude 2.5. The epicentre was 8 kilometres to the west of New Delhi at a depth of 5 kms, National Center for Seismology said. Earthquake tremors were felt across the city.

 

The minor quake comes a couple of weeks after significant earthquake tremors were felt across the NCR region in Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram and other areas on November 12. Tremors were also felt in parts of Uttar Pradesh and some other states at the time. 

The intensity of the earthquake was measured 5.4 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was in Nepal, 212 kilometres to the southeast of Joshimath town of Uttarakhand at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The tremors were not as prominent on Tuesday night but were still felt by people in some parts across the national capital. 

READ | What is earthquake? Why Delhi-NCR region is vulnerable to earthquakes?

 

 

