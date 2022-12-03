Who was Megha Thakur? 21-year-old social media star whose sudden death has left her thousands of followers stunned

TikTok star Megha Thakur passes away | Photo: Screengrab/Instagram

Popular Indo-Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur passed away suddenly last week in Canada. Her parents broke the news on Instagram. Hailing from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, 21 years old Megha Thakur was popular on social media for spreading body positivity and self-confidence.

Born in 2001, Thakur is based out of Brampton in Ontario, Canada. She has as many as 93,000 Twitter followers and 102,000 Instagram followers. She passed away on November 24, 2022.

A funeral ceremony was conducted in her memory on November 29. Although the cause of her death was unclear, in a video posted four months before her death, Megha spoke about her anxiety that turned into a heart attack.

Thakur began making videos on TikTok in 2019 after graduation from Mayfield Secondary School in Canada. She had become a breakout star with 60,000 views and 3,000 likes in her very first video.

When Thakur was just one year old, her parents moved to Canada. She pursued her education at Mayfield Secondary School in 2019 and went to Western University for higher education.

Megha’s parents wrote on Instagram announcing her followers about her death: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours.”

"Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey," the message added.

Many of her followers were saddened by the news and wrote heartfelt messages on the post announcing the news. One user wrote, "Her posts brought so much confidence and light when I was struggling. She was always an angel, and beautiful inside and out. I'm sorry for your loss and may she rest in peace."

"I will always be grateful for finding your account, you were the only person that really helped me boost my confidence," wrote another.