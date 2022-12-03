Indian-origin TikTok and Instagram star Megha Thakur dies ‘suddenly' aged 21 in Canada

Photo: Megha Thakur/ Instagram

Toronto, Canada: Popular Indo-Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur died "suddenly" and "unexpectedly" last week in Canada. The news of her death was broken by her parents to the world via an Instagram post.

Thakur was popular for content spreading body positivity and self-confidence. Hailing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Megha Thakur was based in Brampton in Ontario, Canada. She had 93,000 followers on Twitter and 102,000 followers on Instagram

The 2001-born social media personality died last week in Canada on November 24, 2022 at just 21 years of age.

Megha’s parents wrote on Instagram announcing her followers about her death: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours.”

"Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey," the message added.

The announcement did not shed light on the cause of Thakur’s passing away suddenly at such a young age. A funeral ceremony was also held in her memory on Tuesday, November 29. In one of her videos around 4 months before her death, Thakur had said that she was suffering from anxiety which turned into a heart attack. There is no confirmation of the exact incident she was talking about.

Thakur began making videos on TikTok in 2019 after graduation from Mayfield Secondary School in Canada. She had become a breakout star with 60,000 views and 3,000 likes in her very first video.

(With inputs from IANS)