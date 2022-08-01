Meet Kavit Passary, the next-gen fashion entrepreneur announcing himself in style within fashion industry

Meet the next gen fashion entrepreneur announcing himself in style within the fashion industry, Kavit Passary

Kavit Passary is the founder and owner of Iron Tailor which has taken over the fashion industry with their innovative collection.

The way young individuals are exploring themselves in their respective fields across sectors has been simply incredible. Their deep insights and extensive market knowledge with effective market strategies and efficient implementation of social media and technology as key factors have been instrumental in driving growth factors. The fashion industry as a niche segment has grown exponentially over the past couple of decades. It has been one big hub and house for millions of youngsters to showcase their talent and prove their mettle.Social media, innovative technology and young talent are the foundation of the modern-day business world which has expanded efficiently across different sectors and domains. Even the fashion industry has now strengthened their foundation with online platforms out spreading their reach to wider masses. Let’s meet one emerging name and figure within the fashion industry whose start up and creative designs have sent a flurry of excitement among millions of customers- Kavit Passary.

Kavit Passary is an passionate and driven professional of the fashion industry whose recent work has been the talk of the town. Blessed with a creative mind, Kavit founded Iron Tailor which has been an integrated firm and place to shop for best in class leather bags, wallets, belts, and shoes. Within four years of launching his brand, Iron Tailor has swiftly become a numero uno choice for customers when it comes to any kind of leather needs. Understanding the need and demand coming from the leather industry, Kavit Passary has worked diligently hard to take his brand ahead in time and make a robust presence for himself within the entrepreneurial space.

Iron Tailor has participated in more than 100 exhibitions and exported to high-end designers. With a tremendous response that they have got, Iron Tailor has set up their production unit in Noida and Kolkata and a sales unit in Raipur and they sell through Amazon and Flipkart as well. They cater to both men and women collections where most of their product range has mesmerized one and all making them one of the most sought-after fashion startups in the country.

Receiving many awards and accolades, the brand was even promoted by Indulge on Indian Express. Kavit Passary continues to push limits in taking his brand get established globally as well. For more details, visit their website, https://irontailor.com/ and follow them on Instagram @irontailorformen.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)