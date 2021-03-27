Meet Sonali Kumari, a street vendor's daughter who topped Bihar Board Class 12 Exam

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the result of Class 12 (10+2) exams on Friday for the Science, Arts and Commerce Streams. 78.04% of students who had appeared for the exams, passed successfully. Vijay Kumar Chaudhery, Education Minister of Bihar announced the result along with the BSEB president in Patna, on Friday.

Sonali Kumari of Bihar's Nalanda district become the state topper in Science. She obtained 471 marks out of 500. Sonali's father is a street vendor who sells food items on a cart near the Bihar Sharif Bus stand.

She says that she utilised the time she got during the coronavirus lockdown for self-studying. Thanking her tuition teacher Jeet, she informed that he would come to her home every day even during the lockdown to teach her. Jeet used to give his mobile phone to her so that she could attend online classes and access study materials online, she said.

"It was an extremely difficult life during the lockdown period, still my father (Chunni Lal) encouraged me to study even as it was extremely difficult for him to earn money. I want to prepare for civil service examination and become district magistrate one day," she added.

A total of 13.40 lakh students of three streams -- arts, science and commerce subjects, had sat for the exams, and 10,45,950 students managed to pass. The result came 40 days after the last examination this year.

Among other successful students, Madhu Bharti, a student of R Lal College in Khagaria district jointly topped in Arts, along with Kailash Kumar of Simultala village in Jamui district. Both the students have achieved 463 marks out of 500.

For Madhu Bharti, she is the second person in her family who become the state topper. In 2016, her elder sister Kriti Bharti was the state topper in the Arts stream. Madhu said she wants to become an IAS officer in future.

Sugandha Gupta of Aurangabad district achieved top rank in Commerce. She achieved 471 marks out of 500. Sugandha said that she used to travel 15 km per day to go to coaching class in Aurangabad city during the preparation of examination. "I used to study 8 to 10 hours per day during the preparation of class 12 board examination. I have the ambition to become a chartered accountant in future," she said.