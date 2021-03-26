BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Meet the toppers of Science, Commerce and Arts Inter exam

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: The Result of the Science, Arts and Commerce Streams for Bihar Board Intermediate Annual Exam 2021 was released on Friday (March 26). 78.04% of students who had appeared for the exams, passed Successfully. Sonali Kumari of Bihar Sharif, Nalanda topped the Faculty of Science by securing 471 marks out of the total marks and 94.2%. Madhu Kumari of the Arts Faculty scored 463 and secured 92.6% and Sagundha from the Commerce Faculty topped their respective streams.

Bihar Board Result 2021 was released by Education Minister Vijay Kumar. Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Education Sanjay Kumar and Bihar School Examination Committee Chairman Anand Kishore were also present.

The BSEB will present awards to the top 3 toppers. While the first topper is likely to get a laptop, Rs 1 lakh, and one kindle e-reader, second and third rank holders are expected to receive Rs 75,000 cash prize, a laptop one kindle e-reader and a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a laptop and a Kindle e-reader respectively.

This year a total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for Bihar Board inter exams, which were held between February 1 to February 13. Of the total registered students, 7.03 lakh were boys and 6.46 lakh were girls.