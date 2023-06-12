Meet IAS officer Niyaz Khan, who blames Bollywood for religious conversions, has written 7 books

IAS officer Niyaz Khan

Niyaz Khan, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and well-known author, has recently made news for his opinion on religious conversions in India. According to the IAS official, Bollywood is to blame for India's increase in religious conversions, according to news agency ANI. The IAS officer is from the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

"Conversion is not right at all. The conversion started from Bollywood. Where big film stars got Hindus converted to Muslims, it is happening there even today.”

When asked whether Bollywood is responsible for the conversion, Niyaz Khan replied, "100 percent Bollywood is responsible for conversions. Bollywood has been the role model of our country, people even consider artists as god-like figures. People imitate Western culture, resulting in movies that depict nudity and explicit scenes, which are deteriorating our civilization and ruining the younger generation."

Who is Niyaz Khan? What are the controversies that led him to transfer several times?

Niyaz Khan is a Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer. He believes numerous organisations' negative reputations have harmed Islam's good name. He has written 7 books so far. Niyaz Khan has an old association with controversies.

Additionally, he has written a book on Abu Salem. He exhibits a robust Brahmin influence. He ran into difficulties last year due to his comment regarding the movie Kashmir Files.

Previously, Niyaz Khan had tweeted about his last name. In 2019, he said in a tweet that having the surname Khan caused him a lot of difficulties while serving and that it still haunts him now. In his response to the hijab controversy, Niyaz Khan stated that the headscarf protects our lives and also shelters us from pollutants.

Eight of Niyaz Khan's novels have so far been published. His most recent book, "Brahmin the Great," is getting a lot of attention. He claims that Brahmins have a super-intellect in his book. He asserted that the nation could advance if Brahmins were given intellectual leadership in every sector and appointed as advisors. An unprecedented change could be on the horizon.