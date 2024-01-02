Headlines

India

Meet doctorate vegetable seller, he has 4 Master's degree, left his job as...

He holds four Master's degrees and a PhD in law, in areas such as Punjabi, journalism, and political science.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

A highly educated man in Punjab who holds four Master's degrees and a PhD is selling vegetables to make ends meet. Dr. Sandeep Singh, 39, worked as a contract faculty member at Patiala's Punjabi University for 11 years. Unfortunately, he had to quit his work and start selling vegetables to earn money.

He was quoted by Times Now as saying, "I had to leave the job because I didn't get my salary on time and there was frequent pay cut. It had become difficult for me to make ends meet with that job. That's why I switched to selling vegetables for the survival of me and my family."

Sandeep Singh worked as a contractual professor in the law department at Punjabi University for 11 years. He holds four Master's degrees and a PhD in law, in areas such as Punjabi, journalism, and political science, and is continuing his studies.

Dr. Sandeep Singh sells vegetables home to home every day, with a board saying 'Ph.D. Sabzi Wala'. He claims that selling vegetables brings in more money than his tenure as a professor did. He returns home after working all day and prepares for his test.

Dr. Sandeep Singh has taken a break from teaching, but he hasn't given up on his passion. He aspires to save money and open his tuition centre one day.

 

